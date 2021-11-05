Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,852,017 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

