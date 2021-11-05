Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Ferrari stock opened at $257.33 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $261.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

