Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.