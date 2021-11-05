Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
