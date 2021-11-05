Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.