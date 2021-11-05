Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,500,517.54. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Insiders sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 in the last three months.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

