Financial Analysis: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.35% 22.13% 22.09%

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.86%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein pays out 125.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 8.28 $62.21 million $0.52 35.38 AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.53 $279.38 million $2.91 19.54

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

