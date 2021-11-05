First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

