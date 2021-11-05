First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$32.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

FQVLF stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

