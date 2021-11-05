First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 422,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

