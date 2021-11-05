First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,694 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.82.

VRSK stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

