First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 34,343 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

