First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

