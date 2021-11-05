First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

