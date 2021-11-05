First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 123.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 54.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

