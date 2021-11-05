First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.61

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

