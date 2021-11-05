First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

