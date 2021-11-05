FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

