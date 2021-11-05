Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.52 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $90.52 million and $34.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00083957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.88 or 0.07292317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.62 or 1.00087311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022830 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

