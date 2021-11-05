FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $229.79 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

