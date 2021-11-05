Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,069. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

