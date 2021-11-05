Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of FND opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 142.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

