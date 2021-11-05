Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £170.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £170.90 ($223.28) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

LON:FLTR traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £126.30 ($165.01). The company had a trading volume of 108,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,726. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is £138.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

