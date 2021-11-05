Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £170.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.73 ($215.21).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £126.30 ($165.01). 108,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,726. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £117 ($152.86) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a PE ratio of -304.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of £144.70 and a 200 day moving average of £138.47.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

