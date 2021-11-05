Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

