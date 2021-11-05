FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter surpass the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides is likely to support the company’s sales in 2021. It should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. New products should drive its top line this year. The buyout of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp also remains committed to boost shareholders’ value and drive free cash flows. However, it faces headwinds from higher costs including raw material and logistics, which may hurt margins. Higher research and development (R&D) spending is another concern. Volumes are also expected to remain under pressure in North America.”

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $105.78. 13,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

