Fmr LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

