Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 20,930.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock worth $451,681. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.