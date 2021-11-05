Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

