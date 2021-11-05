Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 107,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.73 and a 1-year high of $196.06.

