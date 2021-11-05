Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 810,965 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $27,616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 128,450 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

