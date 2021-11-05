Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.49 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

