Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.