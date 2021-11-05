Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,292. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 481.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

