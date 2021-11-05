FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

