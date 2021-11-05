FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

