FORA Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

