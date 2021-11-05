FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.83 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

