FORA Capital LLC Takes $72,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.94 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

