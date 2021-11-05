Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,356. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
