Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,356. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forestar Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.