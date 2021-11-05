Formation Fi Tops One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $1.21 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

