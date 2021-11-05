Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 312,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $90.83. 19,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

