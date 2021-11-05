Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.