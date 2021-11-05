Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,894,799. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.