Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.82 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

