Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.21. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,671. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

