Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.48.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $339.91. 17,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.