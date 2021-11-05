Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $295.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.17.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.41. 18,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $345.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

