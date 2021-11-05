Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

