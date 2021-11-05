Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.09.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.89 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 327,978 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.