Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at C$55.95 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.66%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.